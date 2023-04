PrivTracker

Private BitTorrent tracker for everyone

PrivTracker allows to share torrent files just with your friends, nobody else. Unlike public trackers, it shares peers only within a group which is using the same Announce URL. It really works like a private tracker, but can be generated with one click of a button.

I'm in. Generate private tracker for me

Your announce URL: https://privtracker.com/{{room}}/announce
(You can also use any random string as the Room ID. We don't store it anywhere.)

How to create private torrent?

Using transmission on Linux:

File → New…

New… Select file to share

In Trackers field enter https://privtracker.com/{{room}}/announce

field enter Select Private torrent

Click New

Click Add in next window

in next window Click Open to start seeding

to start seeding Done. Now you can send torrent file to your friends…

Using transmission on Mac: